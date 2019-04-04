Lighter Side: Two Cars Fighting for Parking Spot for Two Hours while Someone is Live Tweeting

April 4, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

In Koreatown, LA yesterday someone was live tweeting about 2 cars that were fighting for a parking spot that it took about 2 hours for it to finally come to a resolution. The black car and the silver car didn’t finally park until an hour and a half and for thirty minutes it finally took one of them to get out of the car!

 

The average person spend an hour and 52 minutes every day in a bad moon. Here are the most common reasons why: A bad night’s sleep, stepping in dog poop, getting into an argument, feeling sick, traffic, no hot water and more.

 

 

 

Tags: 
lighter side of the news