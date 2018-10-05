The Lighter Side: U.S. Postal Worker Quits on the Job!

Theres a news strip club in Texas called "The Emergency Room". Yes they can legally use the name, but people are worried that someone with serious health problem might end up at the strip club than an actual hospital!

A U.S. Postal worker quit in the middle of his shift and left the rest of mail on the side of the road! Last month a postal worker in New Jersey decided to quit in the middle of his shift and he dumped a large amount of mail on the side of the road!

Research shows that before you make a huge decision that "sleeping on it" really does help. They found that 90-minute naps actually helped get their brains more organized and clears their minds.



Parents, Ben and Jackee Belnap, had an envelope of $1,060 and they did not think that their 2 year old son would shred it!!!! YUP do you the the department of treasure could recover this?