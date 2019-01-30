Lighter Side: For Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex!
January 30, 2019
KFC is testing a new sandwich with Cheetos called the “Cheetos Sandwich” It’s a fried chicken sandwich that uses Cheetos chips as a topping and creamy cheese sauce mad out of Cheetos! KFC is testing it out at some stores in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia.
Cheetos fried chicken? Yea, that's a thing at KFC now. https://t.co/IYI6Ttt6Vy pic.twitter.com/pXMgbcatit— foodbeast.com (@foodbeast) January 29, 2019
For Valentine’s Day this year, some Zoos are letting you name a cockroach after your ex! The Bronx Zoo in New York will run for $15 and a Zoo in London will run for about $2. You get to also print out a certificate to make it official!
For Valentine's Day this year you can Name a Cockroach after your Ex! LOL --https://t.co/f2pTdLqpS5— 965tic (@965tic) January 30, 2019