Lighter Side: For Valentine's Day You Can Name a Cockroach After Your Ex!

KFC is testing a new sandwich with Cheetos called the “Cheetos Sandwich” It’s a fried chicken sandwich that uses Cheetos chips as a topping and creamy cheese sauce mad out of Cheetos! KFC is testing it out at some stores in Virginia, North Carolina, and Georgia.

For Valentine’s Day this year, some Zoos are letting you name a cockroach after your ex! The Bronx Zoo in New York will run for $15 and a Zoo in London will run for about $2. You get to also print out a certificate to make it official!