Lighter Side: Washington Post Debates Hot Dogs are Tacos!

December 17, 2018
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

There’s a ridiculous debate going on if hot dogs are actually tacos or sandwiches and I don’t understand why they can’t just be “hot dogs”. The Washington Post just argued that hot dogs are actually tacos and now I’m really confused.

 

Survey says you only have 27 seconds to make a good first impression. Here are the top 10 things to make a good impression: smile, be polite, be well-spoken, make eye contact, listen well, smell nice, hold a conversation, good body language, good tone of voice, dress well. The three worse things are: smell bad, be arrogant, and dress poorly.

