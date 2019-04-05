Lighter Side: What is the Car Alarm Challenge?

Bob Ross, yes the painter will have a cereal in honor of him. It will be called “Bob Ross: The Joy of Cereal” It looks like it hass oats and marshmallow like Lucky Charms and its available exclusively at FYE.

SPOTTED: Bob Ross The Joy of Cereal https://t.co/nOGPqFrMG1 pic.twitter.com/UB05qEVYJ1 — The Impulsive Buy (@theimpulsivebuy) April 4, 2019

Have you heard of the Car Alarm Challenge? Well its basically you saying “EEEEEE” but you karate chop your throat so it sounds like “EEE..EEE..EEE!” uhhhhhhh. Lol!