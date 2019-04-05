Lighter Side: What is the Car Alarm Challenge?

April 5, 2019
Christine Lee
Categories: 
Lighter Side of the News

 

Bob Ross, yes the painter will have a cereal in honor of him. It will be called “Bob Ross: The Joy of Cereal” It looks like it hass oats and marshmallow like Lucky Charms and its available exclusively at FYE.

 

Have you heard of the Car Alarm Challenge? Well its basically you saying “EEEEEE” but you karate chop your throat so it sounds like “EEE..EEE..EEE!” uhhhhhhh. Lol!

Tags: 
lighter side