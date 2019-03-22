Lighter Side: What is the 'Florida Man Challenge'?

Florida Man challenge is where you google “Florida Man” followed by your birthday. It will come up with Florida Man story that happened that day and they post in on social media. Here is some from the morning show:

Gary: Squirrel Attacks Florida Man, Rodent Was Raised by Neighbor

Christine: Florida Man Charged with Battery for Giving Girlfriend ‘Wet Willy”

Steph: Florida Man with 20 Tattoos Wearing Hot Pink Bra Arrested

'Florida Man' Challenge: Here's Why Everyone Is Googling Their Birthdays https://t.co/Om4tcshZ6g via @ndtv — 965tic (@965tic) March 22, 2019

KFC is bringing back their chicken and waffles! They were so popular last year they have decided to bring it back! You can get them two different ways: Chicken and waffles meal or as a sandwich with waffles as the bun! They both cost about $6