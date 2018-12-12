Lighter Side: What is "Hangxiety" and Do You Suffer From It?

Woman in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania got her city to fix a pothole by putting in entire Christmas Tree in it! The city was taking forever to fix a huge pothole and it was getting bigger by the day! So last week she put a whole entire Christmas Tree in it so she can get drivers to avoid it and drive around it with hopes the city would get around to finally fix it. Guess what! It worked!!

The “Hangxiety” is when you wake up after a drunk night out and worry about anything wrong that might have happened the night before. According to a new study the more shy you are the worse you probably suffer from it! This is because shy people aren’t used to being obnoxious and loud when they are out drinking.

The cops in Florida are looking for a man who shoplifted a footlong sandwich from a gas station in the city of Lakeland. Apparently, the gut shoved the footlong in his pants and they have surveillance stills of him on their Facebook page.