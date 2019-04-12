Lighter Side: What is the new dating term "cloaking"?

A new survey came out that more than 75% of GEN Z members believe they should be promoted in their first year! Gen Z are people who were born from min-1990s to early 2000s.

 

A new online dating term is out called “Cloaking”. Cloaking is when you block someone and then ghost them! OUCH!!

