Lighter Side: Woman in Canada Selling Her House with an Essay Contest
Sam Niell, remember him from Jurassic Park? Well him and his pet pig did the cutest thing… PIG PILATES!!!
PIG PILATES . We do our stretching routine together most mornings . It’s thorough, it’s rigorous and he’s a firm but fair coach . Here it’s ‘’’Upward Facing Dog “ . Then it’s his turn ....
A woman in Canada is having trouble selling her $1.3 Million House. So what she is doing to help sell her house so she’s holding an essay contest and the winner will get the house. There is an entry fee of $18.75. Once she gets 68,000 entries she’ll get the asking price of her house!
Do you want to win a $1.7 million mansion? Your creative writing skills could land you this dream home. All you have to do is win an essay contest.https://t.co/RiO2Q0LgBZ— FOX26 News (@KMPHFOX26) January 23, 2019