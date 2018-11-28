Lighter Side: Women Sleep Better at Night with Dogs Than Cats!

Starbucks has a new drink for the holiday season called the Junper Latte and it basically it tastes like a Christmas Tree! Its on sale now nationwide!

We Tried Starbucks’ New Juniper Latte and This Is What It Tastes Like https://t.co/YGu4cLzJKB — The Daily Meal (@thedailymeal) November 27, 2018

New study shows that women sleep better with a dog in bed than a person and a cat! Women who share dogs with their bed wen to bed earlier, kept a better sleep schedule and got disturbed less in the middle of the night. Here are the results from a new study out of Canisius College in New York: