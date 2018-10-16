Lighter Side: Women Snore More than Men!

A study finds that nice people are more likely to struggle financially. Sometimes even to the point of bankruptcy than those who are less nice. Researchers say that nicer individuals are more prone to financial hardships because money is honestly not as important to them.

Study proves that young women between the ages of 25-34 snore harder than young men! 34% of females snore hard at least three times a week. Meanwhile only 31% goes for the males.

What would you be willing to give up forever to never have a hangover? New study shows 22% of us would give up social media. 11% would give up Netflix, 5% said a fingertip. Others include: 32% would give up watching sports.