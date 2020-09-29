Love in the age of Coronavirus
My cousin's big, fat, Greek, socially distant engagement party
When my husband and I got married back in 1999, we had a seriously big, fat, Greek wedding!
I cannot believe my husband, George and I have been married for 20 years today!! We were married on Oct. 10, 1999 at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford and had our reception at the @goodwin_hotel. Then we honeymooned on the island of Nevis. Two teenagers and 20 years later, we’re still going strong! Oh, and marriage advice? It’s really simple, agree to never give up on each other❤️—-Christine. #TBT #ThrowBackThursday #AmsaleBride #Wedding #CTBride #CTwedding #OctoberBride #BridalFashion #WeddingGown #LongSleeveWeddingGown #amsale #greekwedding #weddinganniversary #GoodwinHotel #sayyestothedress #20thanniversary #marriage
Today, love in the age of Coronavirus has put a damper on big weddings and engagment parties. But, now that Connecticut is moving into phase 3 of reopening, lots of couples are going ahead with their wedding plans — but with a few modern updates.
Masks, temperature checks, sanitizer stations. Yep, that's the new normal for weddings and engagements these days.
I'm so happy for my cousin, Katrina. She and her soon-to-be-hubby, Nick are throwing a big, fat, Greek engagement party with all the Covid precautions and social distancing reassurances a cautious relative could need.
Congratulations Katrina and Nick!