When my husband and I got married back in 1999, we had a seriously big, fat, Greek wedding!

Today, love in the age of Coronavirus has put a damper on big weddings and engagment parties. But, now that Connecticut is moving into phase 3 of reopening, lots of couples are going ahead with their wedding plans — but with a few modern updates.

Masks, temperature checks, sanitizer stations. Yep, that's the new normal for weddings and engagements these days.

I'm so happy for my cousin, Katrina. She and her soon-to-be-hubby, Nick are throwing a big, fat, Greek engagement party with all the Covid precautions and social distancing reassurances a cautious relative could need.

Congratulations Katrina and Nick!