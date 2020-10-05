Meet Connecticut's Queen of Halloween

There are those of us who do Halloween. And then there are those who DO HALLOWEEN. I fall into the first category.

Rotting pumpkins, check. Half-dead ferns, check. Rude door mat, check. Massive displays, nope.

But Danielle Afonso of Plainville falls into the second category — she DOES HALLOWEEN! She absolutely loves it. In fact, it's her favorite holiday.

Danielle even snagged the impossible-to-find 12-foot Home Depot skeleton that the internet is totally obsessed with. The good news is, her husband, Joe was in the Air Force. So they get the 10% off military discount, helping to defray some of the skeleton's $300 price tag.

But that's just the outside, wait 'till you see the INSIDE! There's 6-foot Straw Stanley (cute kid not included).

There's the kitchen witch.

The scarecrow skeleton — adorable human accessory not available for purchase.

The hungry wolf who has no manners at the dinner table.

And even a wicked rocking horse with an evil rider hiding in the bathroom!

Danielle says her hubby, knowing how much she loves the spooky holiday, bought her a headless horseman for their anniversary. Now that's true love!

Check out the full interview with Danielle below.