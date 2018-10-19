Meet Craig and Company's new mascot--Tank the Wonderful Pug

He's PUG-alicious!

October 19, 2018
Christine Lee
Tank the Wonderful Pug

It's about time our Craig and Company morning show got a mascot--and who better than my wonderfully silly pug, Tank. Now that he's our mascot, he needed a jingle. Together, Gary Craig and Steph the Producer sang a Tank song and I set the whole thing to an adorable video.

Presenting....Tank The Wonderful Pug!

Tank’s new JINGLE has arrived!!!!! TV show to follow... ------ #pugsofinstagram #pugtv #dogsofinstagram #pug #dogtv #doggytv #dogsontv #animalovers #animalplanet #pugpuppy #blackpug #blackpugpuppy #puglife--

A post shared by Tank The Wonderful Pug (@tankthewonderfulpug) on

 

