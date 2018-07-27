Hollywood Stories: #MomLife Calls For Cardi B
Roseanne tries to defend her tweet... again. Plus, #MomLife calls for Cardi B while Meghan Trainor talks Demi Lovato. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!
Roseanne was on Hannity last night and defended her tweet about Valerie Jarrett saying it was political, not racial. She says she wants to turn this into a "teachable moment."
Roseanne Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett, then insulted her appearance just seconds later. https://t.co/uAxqzcFhtp— HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 27, 2018
Cardi B won't be joining Bruno Mars on his tour. She's not ready after having baby Kulture.
I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision .I want to thank @brunomars for understanding .
A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on
Sad details about Demi Lovato overdose. Her assistant found her unconscious in bed following a long night of partying celebrating a backup dancer's birthday. When she hadn't left her room by 11 am, the assistant thankfully checked on her. Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor says she wishes there was something she could do.
Meghan Trainor talks Demi Lovato: "I wish I could've been there more for her" https://t.co/83tp29RauX pic.twitter.com/f8fY3PqPgc— billboard (@billboard) July 27, 2018
Michelle Williams revealed she's married to musician Phil Elverum. They had a small ceremony with friends and their two daughters.
“I never gave up on love”: In our September cover story, Michelle Williams reveals her recent marriage, a new outlook on her career, and the lessons she learned from the pay-gap scandal that rocked Hollywood. https://t.co/sJGGrNEoxf pic.twitter.com/xMKtQAMl5G— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 26, 2018
Gwenyth Paltrow is back in news about her Goop website again. And Amber Rose said Gwenyth is the one Beyonce was referring to on 'Sorry' when she said she was "Becky with the good hair." (The songwriter says no, LOL!)
Amber Rose’s little joke has gone too far. Congratulations to Gwenyth Paltrow, you’ve officially made it to hip hop conversation. The actress was recently referred to as being the Becky behind Jay Z and Beyonce’s ever-so secretive cheating drama. Remember when Bey dropped off her Lemonade album and her track “Sorry” told Jay to “call Becky with the good hair”? Well, Amber Rose recently chatted on a podcast and joked that Becky may very well be the Iron Man actress. “I definitely think that Gwyneth Paltrow is Becky with the good hair,” Amber said on the Make Speidi Famous Again podcast. “I really feel like she’s the one who was, like, fucking JAY-Z.” Now that those few words have made click-bait headlines, Gwyneth’s team was quick to respond telling PEOPLE that it’s “completely absurd and 100 percent false,” adding: “Gwyneth and Beyoncé and JAY-Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense.” Amber responded to a tweet shutting down the rumours once and for all. “Bruh we were joking on a Podcast! Lol stop with the Clickbait! I have no information about anyone’s Personal Life. FOH,” she wrote. Peep Amber’s tweet in the FULL story at www.itsKenBarbie.com #beyoncé #beyonce #beckywiththegoodhair #jayz #hov #queenbey #beyhive #lemonade #gwenythpaltrow #amberrose #muva #muvarose #rosebuds #everythingislove #OTRII #entertainment #entertainmentblog #gossip #celebrities #celebrityblogger #kenbarbie #itskenbarbie
A post shared by KenBarbie™ (@officialkenbarbie) on
Kristen Stewart is doing a Charlie Angels reboot alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.
YASSSSS! -- The #CharliesAngels reboot has officially cast its three leads. Will you be watching? https://t.co/agLfR2qfRO— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 26, 2018
Vancouver is the home of Seth Rogen - and he's now the voice of their public transit!
Actor Seth Rogen will be a guest voice on public transit in Vancouver, British Columbia https://t.co/ew7xHgtxrT pic.twitter.com/cMlLd0eVZE— CNN (@CNN) July 26, 2018