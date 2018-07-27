Hollywood Stories: #MomLife Calls For Cardi B

Roseanne tries to defend her tweet... again. Plus, #MomLife calls for Cardi B while Meghan Trainor talks Demi Lovato. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Roseanne was on Hannity last night and defended her tweet about Valerie Jarrett saying it was political, not racial. She says she wants to turn this into a "teachable moment."

Roseanne Barr apologized to Valerie Jarrett, then insulted her appearance just seconds later. https://t.co/uAxqzcFhtp — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 27, 2018

Cardi B won't be joining Bruno Mars on his tour. She's not ready after having baby Kulture.

Sad details about Demi Lovato overdose. Her assistant found her unconscious in bed following a long night of partying celebrating a backup dancer's birthday. When she hadn't left her room by 11 am, the assistant thankfully checked on her. Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor says she wishes there was something she could do.

Meghan Trainor talks Demi Lovato: "I wish I could've been there more for her" https://t.co/83tp29RauX pic.twitter.com/f8fY3PqPgc — billboard (@billboard) July 27, 2018

Michelle Williams revealed she's married to musician Phil Elverum. They had a small ceremony with friends and their two daughters.

“I never gave up on love”: In our September cover story, Michelle Williams reveals her recent marriage, a new outlook on her career, and the lessons she learned from the pay-gap scandal that rocked Hollywood. https://t.co/sJGGrNEoxf pic.twitter.com/xMKtQAMl5G — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 26, 2018

Gwenyth Paltrow is back in news about her Goop website again. And Amber Rose said Gwenyth is the one Beyonce was referring to on 'Sorry' when she said she was "Becky with the good hair." (The songwriter says no, LOL!)

Kristen Stewart is doing a Charlie Angels reboot alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

YASSSSS! -- The #CharliesAngels reboot has officially cast its three leads. Will you be watching? https://t.co/agLfR2qfRO — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 26, 2018

Vancouver is the home of Seth Rogen - and he's now the voice of their public transit!