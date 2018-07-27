Hollywood Stories: #MomLife Calls For Cardi B

July 27, 2018
Roseanne tries to defend her tweet... again. Plus, #MomLife calls for Cardi B while Meghan Trainor talks Demi Lovato. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee! 

Roseanne was on Hannity last night and defended her tweet about Valerie Jarrett saying it was political, not racial. She says she wants to turn this into a "teachable moment."

Cardi B won't be joining Bruno Mars on his tour. She's not ready after having baby Kulture.

I hope you guys understand .This have been such a hard decision .I want to thank @brunomars for understanding .

Sad details about Demi Lovato overdose. Her assistant found her unconscious in bed following a long night of partying celebrating a backup dancer's birthday. When she hadn't left her room by 11 am, the assistant thankfully checked on her. Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor says she wishes there was something she could do. 

Michelle Williams revealed she's married to musician Phil Elverum. They had a small ceremony with friends and their two daughters.

Gwenyth Paltrow is back in news about her Goop website again. And Amber Rose said Gwenyth is the one Beyonce was referring to on 'Sorry' when she said she was "Becky with the good hair." (The songwriter says no, LOL!)

Kristen Stewart is doing a Charlie Angels reboot alongside Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Vancouver is the home of Seth Rogen - and he's now the voice of their public transit! 

 

 

