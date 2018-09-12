Name the Beardsly Zoo Giant Baby Anteater

OMG, check out the Instagram post below and just look how cuuuuuuute this baby giant anteater is! He was born back in July but the folks at the Beardsley Zoo are just now revealing him to the world.

And wouldn't you know it, he needs a name.

Gary Craig suggested "Terrance Bigs" (after a character in one of his world famous Phoney Phones), I'm partial to "Hank", I just think it sounds adorable and Ryan Jones went with the size comparison, "Tiny".

What do you think? Click here to vote in our Twitter poll, hurry it's only up for one day!