Oh, the Irony

What happened to going GREEN?

April 26, 2018
Christine Lee

Entercom put this Keurig machine in our office breakroom to be more green as part of the 1Thing Sustainability Initiative, and then they go and write instructions on a PIECE OF PAPER.

BTW, the directions are already there, they came with the machine and ARE ON THE SCREEN. See that "start" icon? Press it. 

On a serious note, (yes I am capable of acting like an adult sometimes) look at this incredible 1Thing initiative outcome...

Entercom 1Thing

Who doesn't love elephants?! Ok, now I feel bad for making fun of the note on the coffee machine...wait, no I don't. 

 

