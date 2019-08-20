A PSA For Women Everywhere (Now That The Rock Is Married)

Now that The Rock has gotten married, there is a group of people that needs your help. They're called women. The Rock has said "I do" to his baby mama Lauren Hashian, and discarded every other woman like they're Salt's son's dirty diapers.

These women are forgotten, like The Rock's short football career.

They seem to not exist at all, like a current Michael Bolton hit song.

Soon, these women will have to return to their boyfriends and husbands, forced to smile at each other over chardonnay dinners. Even a little effort could put a smile on these women's faces, as they lift their newly-manicured hands to wipe away the tears. Please help. And don't forget the women who still love The Rock.