Happy 2020 Quarantine-O-Ween
This video will put a smile on your N95 masked face
Well here we are, all in the same damn boat. Stuck inside for Halloween — and it falls on a SATURDAY this year. Now if you've already bought a ton of candy, no worries, pair it with a fine wine and enjoy.
Today’s #HalloweenWinePairing ------------------ Butterfinger + Chardonnay Despite the thin layer of chocolate, Butterfinger bars are fairly one-dimensional. As the name suggests, it tastes like butterscotch. Pair with a medium-bodied chardonnay that has a streak of fat-cutting acid (read: doesn’t OD on oak). Nerds + Reisling Tart, tangy, and tooth-achingly sweet, Nerds beg for a wine that can do battle with lots, nay, mountains of sugar. An off-dry Riesling (sorry Spatlese and Auslese rieslings!) is a great foil. Seek one with bright acidity and some mineral edge.---------------------------------------- Why not throw your own Halloween candy wine pairing?!
Don't even stress about the added calories, cuz we set our scales back this weekend.
REMINDER: #DaylightSavingTime ends Sunday, so you know what to do..... pic.twitter.com/FFXADmLi3s— Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 30, 2020
I guess we've all been TRICKED this year, so here's a little treat — hope this video puts a smile on your N95 masked face.
Happy 2020 Quarantine-O-Ween! pic.twitter.com/fTIS5KQyYR— Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 30, 2020
