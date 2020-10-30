Well here we are, all in the same damn boat. Stuck inside for Halloween — and it falls on a SATURDAY this year. Now if you've already bought a ton of candy, no worries, pair it with a fine wine and enjoy.

Don't even stress about the added calories, cuz we set our scales back this weekend.

I guess we've all been TRICKED this year, so here's a little treat — hope this video puts a smile on your N95 masked face.

Happy 2020 Quarantine-O-Ween!

Click here to make your own JibJab Quarantine-O-Ween video!