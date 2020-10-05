Real people with famous names

What's it like to be a Donald Trump, Will Smith, Amy Barrett or Michael Bolton?

October 5, 2020
Christine Lee
Famous people

Entertainment

I have a friend named Amy Barrett. 

Now that Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court, my friend is getting some double-takes when she uses her credit card to pay for groceries. 

Amy Barrett (my friend, not the SCOTUS nominee) got me thinking about all those people walking around with famous names. There's a few Donald Trumps out there. 

Jimmy Kimmel packed his audience with Will Smiths once, and there was even a Will Smith who is also married to a Jada! 

And who could forget Michael Bolton from Office Space?

