Real people with famous names

I have a friend named Amy Barrett.

Now that Donald Trump has nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the United States Supreme Court, my friend is getting some double-takes when she uses her credit card to pay for groceries.

I have a friend named Amy Barrett. I’d like to nominate her to @Scotus ------ pic.twitter.com/o7MgeQoofA — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) October 5, 2020

Amy Barrett (my friend, not the SCOTUS nominee) got me thinking about all those people walking around with famous names. There's a few Donald Trumps out there.

Jimmy Kimmel packed his audience with Will Smiths once, and there was even a Will Smith who is also married to a Jada!

And who could forget Michael Bolton from Office Space?

Got a famous name? Tag me on Twitter @Christine_OnAir.