Remembering 9/11

As Americans pause to remember the souls lost on September 11th, 19 years ago today — I am reminded of how in our darkest hours, we came together as one and some of the most beautiful acts of selflessness were born. Perfect strangers helping eachother on the streets of New York City. First Responders running into the disaster. Todd Beamer's "let's roll."

I am reminded of the voice mails, the last calls made to loved ones.

I am reminded of the community, camaraderie, the unity.

And I am reminded of not just Americans coming together — but the world.

Around the internet, people are recalling exactly where they were the moment the planes hit the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon.

I was nursing my daughter when the towers fell. My husband was on a plane coming into Boston. I was afraid that he was on one of the planes. My fear subsided after 22 minutes. For some, that 22 minutes has lasted a lifetime. My heart hurts for everyone still suffering. ❤️❤️ — Denise Alfeld (@SaltboxStudios) September 11, 2020

My family visited the NYC 9/11 Memorial in 2016, and while I knew it would be a somber experience — I was not prepared for the emotional toll it would take on us. It was heavy. But isn't that the point? It's not supposed to be easy to walk the path that heroes took. It's not easy to read the stories of the victims of that day.

It's so important that we always remember. That is the clear message from the 9/11 Memorial. As Virgil wrote, "no day shall erase you from the memory of time."

May the souls lost that day forever Rest In Peace, and may we #AlwaysRemember our loved ones, our heroes, the fallen and those living with the excruciating memories of a tragic day.