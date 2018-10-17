The Secret to Perfect Pasta on National Pasta Day

This ONE ingredient changes EVERYTHING

October 17, 2018
Christine Lee

I spent a good part of my childhood living in Italy, so it's no wonder I have a fondness for real, authentic, homemade Italian pasta. Yeah, that's me (right before entering the awkward teenage years) in Venice circa 1986 with my mom, aunt and grandma in the picture below. 

Here's the thing, American pasta is heavy. It's not light and fluffy. The reason? We use the wrong flour. The secret to delicious, light, (easy to make) pasta is Double Zero Flour. And seriously, making fresh pasta is NOT HARD. I am not a great cook and even I managed to do it! 

I use a hand-crank pasta machine that costs under $50 by Imperia. A simple pasta dough recipe is by Chef Jamie Oliver, click here to check it out! 

