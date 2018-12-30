Tank the Pug's "Curly Tales Book Club"
A book club for Pug lovers
Over the holidays, er, I mean — PAW-lidays — my dog, Tank the Pug hosted the 25 Days of Pugsmas on Instagram.
Now that Pugsmas is over, Tank is exausted and ready for some laptime while I'm ready to lose myself in some great stories. So grab a book — perhaps a glass of wine or two — and join us for a paw-some good time...
Presenting: Tank the Pug's "Curly Tales Book Club" (You don't need a curly tail to be a member, but it helps!)
Once a month I'll post a book, and you can read it, then come back and comment on the book post so we can have some paw-some book discussions!

January's selection is "Where The Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens. I will put January's selection in a separate post from this one so we can discuss the book later. Remember to bookmark that post so you can find it easily.

BTW, if you have a book suggestion, comment here or upload your own post and hashtag it #CurlyTalesBookClub So we can keep track

Happy reading friends!
January: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens
"Where The Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens is the January book selection in our Curly Tales Book Club!

Bookmark this post, so you when you're ready, you can come back to it and discuss the novel. Simply leave your comments for "Crawdads" here on this months book selection post. Feel free to share as much or little as you like!

Amazon reviewer "Rickeitt" sums up "Where the Crawdads Sing" with this beautiful synopsis: "This is one of the most moving, caring, emotional novels I have ever read. After starting the book this was all I could think about for days. Kya's life become part of mine and the characters ceased to live on the page... they were alive with me and I was in the marsh, feeling every feather - the air, creatures and the plants. Jumpin' became a trusted friend and so many moments touched my soul. Author, Delia is not only a respected wildlife scientist, she is a human behaviorist and understands more about the human condition that just about anyone else I know. This is a tremendous treasure of a book and I'm sure it's staying in my read again list for a long time. Highly recommend the book"

BTW, if you have a book suggestion, comment here or upload your own post and hashtag it #CurlyTalesBookClub So we can keep track

Happy reading friends!