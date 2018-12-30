Over the holidays, er, I mean — PAW-lidays — my dog, Tank the Pug hosted the 25 Days of Pugsmas on Instagram.

Now that Pugsmas is over, Tank is exausted and ready for some laptime while I'm ready to lose myself in some great stories. So grab a book — perhaps a glass of wine or two — and join us for a paw-some good time...

Presenting: Tank the Pug's "Curly Tales Book Club" (You don't need a curly tail to be a member, but it helps!)

January: Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens