What do you do when you turn 18 in 2020?

My son, Alexander is 18 today.

What is he most excited about now that he's hit this milestone birthday? Voting in the 2020 election, of course!

I decided to call my son, who is a freshman at Quinnipiac University, and not only wish him a happy birthday — but also find out if he's ready to cast his ballot for the very first time. (Hey, who doesn't remember their first time?)

What do you do once you turn 18? VOTE, of course! Happy Birthday my sweet

If you're coming of age prior to this election, be sure you're ready to vote!