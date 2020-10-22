What do you do when you turn 18 in 2020?

VOTE, of course!

October 22, 2020
Christine Lee
Alexander

Alexander M.

My son, Alexander is 18 today.

What is he most excited about now that he's hit this milestone birthday? Voting in the 2020 election, of course!

I decided to call my son, who is a freshman at Quinnipiac University, and not only wish him a happy birthday — but also find out if he's ready to cast his ballot for the very first time. (Hey, who doesn't remember their first time?)

If you're coming of age prior to this election, be sure you're ready to vote!

 

 

