America's favorite chart-throb reveals the most popular Thanksgiving sides by state

Thanksgiving will be here before you know it and without a doubt the best part of the holiday is the food. While turkey is yummy, what we most look forward to are the sides, but it seems which ones you are looking forward to may depend on where you live. A new report looked at Google Trends to determine the most popular Thanksgiving side in each state.

On the Today show, America's favorite chart-throb, Steve Kornaki used his map to give a detailed election-results-style view

With just 16 days until Thanksgiving, @stevekornacki returns to the big board to break down the most popular sides dishes in every state. pic.twitter.com/q6NldeTp1V — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) November 10, 2020

So, which sides are the most popular?

Well, Mashed potatoes are a big favorite, topping the list in 10 states including here in Connecticut. SPECIAL TREAT: Here's my Grandma Louises' family recipe for no-fail mashed potatoes.

My beloved Grandma Louises famous “Refrigerator Mashed Potatoes” -- You’re welcome -- #ThanksgivingSides pic.twitter.com/yKaL7cukVu — Christine Lee Mihalopoulos ------ (@Christine_OnAir) November 10, 2020

Mac n’ cheese and green bean casserole are close behind. Let's just say, green bean casserole is pretty divisive to say the least.

Green bean casserole MY ASS. pic.twitter.com/k3LXkxqk64 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) November 9, 2020

Belive it or not, folks in Maine opt for a side salad as their most popular side dish.

And yes, Wyoming is here for the gravy. Just. The. Gravy.