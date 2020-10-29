Cat pics coming through on National Cat Day!

Hello all you cool cats and kittens, it's National Cat Day!

I asked our fabulous 96.5 TIC listeners to share pics of their feline friends and let's just say you will not be disappointed.

First up, meet my kitty — Coco. She lived to be 21. Coco was a typical vocal Siamese and, as an only-child, I truly treasured our lengthy chats.

Now meet Brahms. No shame and personality PLUS!

This little loaf is nice and comfy.

Royal kitty at your service.

This boy is ready for some lap time.

Here's 18 year old Sampson who looks so chic and youthful — 18 is the new 3 for sure!

Onyx knows who's in charge of the house and it's not the humans.

Leo is 2020 prepared — his food jar doubles as PPE.

Which one is the cat and which one is the pillow?

Here's Tony Stark, guarding the universe.

Tessa and Pepper want more treats, less Facebook photo shoots.

Kitty modeling agency is on line two, shall I put Vogue on hold?

This is Tumbleweed. She's werkin' that pink jersey. Need I say more?

Check out the snowy sweetness that is Sidney.

This kitty comes with flowers as a gift-with-purchase!

Diamond and Oreo, starting their own laid-back cool-cat Jazz band one day soon.

Sleeping. It's what cats do best, well besides loving you unconditionally.

Here's sweet 18 year old Gabby. Cozy as can be in her favorite chair.

And last but not least —Salt's kitties, Karli Kat and Patrick Swayze who love themselves their daddy.