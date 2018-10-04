Hollywood Stories: Why Tom Cruise Hasn't Seen Suri

Why Tom Cruise hasn't seen Suri in years! Plus, Ian Ziering steps up when his kid's school does nothing about a bully. And congrats to Kate Hudson who welcomed a baby girl! More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee!

Tom Cruise is allowed to spend time with his daughter Suri up to ten days a month. But he reportedly hasn’t spent any time with her in years. He claims it’s because "she’s not a scientologist."

Kate Hudson and her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed a baby girl! This is Kate’s third child. Her name is Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa.

Damon Wayans is quitting Lethal Weapon. He says he’s a diabetic working 16 hour days, he’s burnt out, and he’s missing important family time and commitments.

Kanye West celebrated his dad beating cancer… by eating bugs.

A Star Is Born opens today! Christine didn’t love the Barbra Streisand version, but thinks Gaga’s and Bradley Cooper’s will be great! (Spoiler: It WAS great!) They actually played in front of real crowds to film!

Jimmy Kimmel photoshopped yesterday’s ‘Presidential Alert’ making it all about "Crooked Hillary."

Another person joked, "Congrats to Tiffany Trump who just received her first ever text from her dad."

congrats to tiffany trump, who just received her first ever text from her dad! — Johnny LaDeadnik -- (@jlazebnik) October 3, 2018

Hosts of The Talk tried to count down to the alert and missed the mark... LOL! Watch here!

Ian Ziering held a protest at his daughter's school yesterday because there’s a kid who supposedly has history of violent and threatening behavior and the school hasn’t done anything about it. The kid has reportedly beaten and bloodied ten kids already this year.

.@IanZiering releases statement regarding elementary school protest https://t.co/ywIxsSL0cU — ET Canada (@ETCanada) October 3, 2018

It’s National Taco Day AND National Vodka Day. Here's a silly song for the occasion: