Why I'm doing a #SoberSeptember

There's a meme that is popular on the internet and it goes something like this, "I can always tell what sort of a day my wife had by how full she fills her wine glass." Then you see the glass is full TO THE VERY TIPPY TOP.

The thing is, I've been pretty much pickling myself since the start of this pandemic. Numbing my feelings, drinking my feelings and yes, eating my feelings non-stop.

When the quarantine/self-isolation/work-from-home started back in March, people were doing those Zoom happy hours and wine-o-clock Instagram livestreams (my favorite was the Barefoot Contessa's giant cosmo recipe) and it was all in good fun — an attempt to make a crummy situation tolerable.

But honestly, now it all just feels "blah" (for lack of a better word — hey, I *told* you my brain is fried.)

So, with school back in sesh It's damn time I start paying attention to myself and that means taking better care of me. And yes, that starts with saying good-bye to chardonnay for a while. I mean it's so bad that I don't even taste the wine anymore, it's just *there* and I drink it anyway.

How do you know if you're ready to do a #SoberSeptember? Perhaps these gems can help.

Your quarantine 15 has turned into a 36

Your antibody test came back White Claw positive

Your kids got confused when they saw you drinking water

The town asked you to stop putting so many cans in the recycling bin

You’ve lost taste and smell, but don’t have the Coronavirus

You’ve been pairing wines with Coco Puffs

Those aren’t the Corona shakes you’ve been getting

You’re now able to rest your beer in your belly button

Look, over-eating, over-drinking...over-anything is dangerous. And in all seriousness, if you feel you need help — please reach out, there is ALWAYS someone who will help.

But, if you just need to cleanse your body from toxins, join the #SoberSeptember movement because it's never too late to start making healthier choices. Don't just take my word for it, health experts say things like "Dry January" or "Sober September" might sound trendy, but they can help your body reset, as noted in the quote below from Healthline.

Dr. Rekha B. Kumar, medical director of the American Board of Obesity Medicine, told Healthline that someone who drinks minimally, but chooses to do Dry January, “might feel a sense of control over their health or feel a sense of accomplishment from achieving a set goal.” Meanwhile, others who drink heavily “might notice more pronounced physiologic effects, such as more mental clarity, better sleep, weight loss, and feeling the ‘detox’ sensation, in addition to achieving a set goal.”

Here's to Sober September — raising my healthy, fresh glass of water to all of us!