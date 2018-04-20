Wait, there REALLY is a Husband Appreciation Day?!
Top things women love about their men.
Tomorrow is Husband Appreciation Day.
My first thought was, WHAT?! Men need to be told they're wonderful? Aren't these the same people who go around with their chests puffed out talking about how friggin great they are, how outstanding their sports team is, and how brilliant their latest financial investment was?
Well, well, well. I guess all that bluster is just a smoke screen masking a super sensitive, needy human being (especially when they're home sick, I mean have you ever seen a bigger baby than when your hubby has a cold?!)
Anyway, in a new poll, wives revealed they actually think their husbands do SOME stuff right. So let's take a minute to share the top qualities we love about our husbands, along with photos of my husband proving the survey right.
1. He's a hard worker, especially when it came to changing diapers.
2. I can be myself around him, which is usually acting like an idiot.
3. He makes me laugh.
4. He's smart. I mean, come on--he married me!
5. He's supportive. He took this pic while cheering me on as I ran the Marine Corps Marathon.
6. He's a good dad. Actually, he's a GREAT dad.
7. He's SEXY. Especially when he holds me close.
8. He does the dishes, by lifting the glass and drinking out of it.
9. He's good with money. That's really important because I'm not.
10. He buys me things. Even if it IS reluctantly.
The survey also asked what annoys women the most about their hubbies. The top five answers were not listening, snoring, other bodily quirks--like nose-picking, being a control freak and not doing enough chores. But hey, who cares about that crap when there are so many wonderful things to be grateful for--like Wife Appreciation Day coming up September 16th!