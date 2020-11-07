Kamala Harris husband, Doug Emhoff shares sweet photo from the moment she found out
Harris to President Elect Biden "We did it Joe!"
Vice President Elect Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff shared a sweet photo on Twitter of him hugging her after they got "the news."
The two of them had been enjoying a walk together in the beautiful sunshine, when Kamala's phone rang. Good thing the future Second Gentleman was there to capture the moment.
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020