What to Watch After Seeing Shailene Woodley in "Adrift"

My husband and I went to see Shailene Woodley's new film, Adrift.

It was EXCELLENT.

Video of Adrift Trailer #1 (2018) | Movieclips Trailers

I absolutely love "human vs nature" movies, because it's just so damn awesome when the hero prevails over moody Mother Nature.

There are a ton of films in the genre — The Revenant, Shackleton, Cliffhanger, Open Water, Into Thin Air, Deep Impact, The Perfect Storm, 127 Hours, The Grey, 27 Meters Down, In the Heart of the Sea (the book is way better than the movie), Jaws, Armageddon, Volcano and Dante's Peak, just to name a few.

But there are some that I think are especially bad-ass. Here are my favorite "nature-adventure-gone-wrong" movies...

1. Frozen. No, NOT the Disney film. This movie is so totally horrifying, you'll never want to ski again. Or if you DO ski again, you will NEVER, EVER hit the slopes without a backpack filled with necessary supplies, like a friggin' pocket knife and some protein bars!

Video of FROZEN - Trailer

2. Touching the Void. In the oddest way, this movie actually makes you want to climb a mountain — and live, of course.

Video of Touching the Void Official Trailer #1 - Nicholas Aaron Movie (2003) HD

3. Alive. What would you do if your plane crashed in the mountains and all you had to eat was — dead passengers?!

Video of Alive (1993) - Filme Trailer

4. Everest. Jake Gyllenhaal and Josh Brolin battle a deadly storm on the world's highest mountain.

Video of Everest Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Jason Clarke, Jake Gyllenhaal Adventure Movie HD

5. Into the Wild. Award-winning journalist, Jon Krakauer, wrote Into the Wild and Into Thin Air which are two of the best "action/adventure/man vs nature" books ever. Both were made into films. I think Into the Wild is the better movie, while I prefer the book version of Into Thin Air. Krakauer has written some fantastic novels — check out his Amazon page here. Side note — Into Thin Air and Everest chronicle the same 1996 deadly season on Mount Everest however, the acclaimed author maintains his version is the accurate one.

Video of Into The Wild - Trailer

6. Wild. I was so moved by the Cheryl Strayed book, that when the movie starring Reese Witherspoon came out, I flew down to Alexandria, Virginia to see it with my mom who also loved the book. The theater was filled with mothers and daughters who had the same idea. My suggestion is to read the book first, then see the film and enjoy the touching soundtrack. (Don't forget to bring Kleenex.)

Video of Wild Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Reese Witherspoon Movie HD

7. The Impossible. It's everyone's nightmare to not be able to locate your loved ones during a natural disaster. Tough to watch at times, but so good.

Video of The Impossible - Trailer

8. The Shallows. Blake Lively is perfectly cast as a surfer-girl-turned-medical-student in this beautifully shot movie. The scene where she performs a surgical procedure on herself using a piece of jewelry is worth the price of admission. OUCH!

Video of THE SHALLOWS - OFFICIAL TRAILER

9. Cast Away. What would a "man vs nature" disaster film list be without this movie? Then you can move on to the other great Hanks films — Captain Phillips, Apollo 13, Sully, Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan...(talk about going down the rabbit hole!)

Video of Cast Away - Trailer - (2000)

10. The Day After Tomorrow. Watch a young Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid save the day as the world turns to ice. If you're still jonesing for another global warming flick, try the equally icy-cold movie, 2012.

Video of The Day After Tomorrow - Official® Trailer [HD]

11. San Andreas. It's The Rock, doing The Rock Stuff — like flying helicopters and saving lives and kicking ass. What's not to love?!

Video of San Andreas Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Dwayne Johnson Movie HD

12. Point Break. This movie is CRAY-ZEE. It's what happens when extreme athletes take on the elements AND the F.B.I.

Video of Point Break - Official Trailer [HD]

BONUS: Six Days, Seven Nights. I included this picture because it's "man vs Anne Heche" which is hilarious. Harrison Ford is an adorable curmudgeon who manages to lighten up while competing with David Schwimmer for Anne's affection. There's a plane crash and pirates. It's basically Cast Away as a romantic comedy!