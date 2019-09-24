Hollywood Stories: What's On Jennifer Lawrence's Wedding Registry?

We've got a recap of Dancing With The Stars, including the first elimination. Plus, Jennifer Lawrence partners with Amazon for a wedding registry guide.

Dancing With The Stars eliminated Mary Wilson. Christine thought she looked great and didn't deserve being kicked off, but Salt thought it was warranted.

Video of The First Elimination of Season 28 - Dancing with the Stars

Regardless, Ray Lewis and Sean Spicer seem to be worse than her, and so is Lamar Odom. But Carrie Ann Inaba made a good observation last week, when she said most basketball players on the show tend to hunch over, but Odom's partner got him to stand up straight so he at least won points for that.

Video of Lamar Odom&#039;s Salsa - Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Lawrence has partnered up with Amazon to bring us a wedding registry guide. There's some awesome items on it!

Oprah just got over a bad case of pneumonia. Her lung specialist was worried, but she got better. There's been rumors circulating that she might dip her toe back into the full time talk show world. But she busted those rumors very qucikly. We like her specials, so we're fine if she keeps doing those instead of a daily show.

Both Matt Lauer and Tamron Hall were let go from NBC for very different reasons. One was for sexual misconduct, the other because they just didn't like her. And now Tamron is going to be interviewing Matt Lauer. He's ready to come forward and talk about the circumstances that led up to his firing from the Today show. This is going to be interesting, since both are ex-employees of The Today Show and ex-employees at NBC, and may be a little disgruntled. Tamron is a good journalist... will she ask the hard hitting questions? There's a lot of reports that Matt Lauer had a lot to do with the firing of people he didn't like... does that include Tamron?

Walker Texas Ranger is coming back! Chuck Norris isn't going be a part of it, apparently, which is a bummer. Jared Padalecki from Supernatural and Gilmore Girls will be the new Walker.

Terrence Howard gave a very interesting interview on the red carpet going into the Emmys. It's very Terrence Howard.