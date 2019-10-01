Hollywood Stories: Winners & Losers On Dancing With The Stars Movie Week

We break down the best and worst dancers from the latest episode of Dancing With The Stars, plus Justin and Hailey Bieber's tie the knot, the Jonas Brothers get jazzed up, and more.

It's the 25th anniversary of Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" and she's releasing a big double album in November.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made it official again, getting married for the second time Monday night. Stephen Baldwin was there, of course, along with his brother and Hailey's uncle, Alec Baldwin.

My bride is -- A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 1, 2019 at 2:11am PDT

Stacey Dash from Clueless and currently on Fox News, was charged with domestic battery for an alleged altercation with her husband.

Dancing With The Stars was on last night. Salt really liked James Van Der Beek, even though the judges aren't giving him too much attention, and Kate Flannery was really good last night.

Video of James Van Der Beek’s Rumba - Dancing with the Stars

Kel Mitchell danced to Titanic, but he's actually in the bottom right now, even though he scored a 20 last night.

Video of Kel Mitchell’s Rumba - Dancing with the Stars

Rumors are swirling that Hannah Brown is having a relationship with her dance partner. Everyone's saying it's a love match. Lamar Odom probably wishes he could do that with his partner, but she's two feet below him.

Video of Hannah Brown’s Rumba - Dancing with the Stars

Lamar did that scene from the Tom Cruise movie Risky Business, where he slid across the floor in his underwear. Lamar did it in Chuck Taylors, which is strange because those shoes don't slide.

Video of Lamar Odom’s Cha Cha - Dancing with the Stars

It's not going to be an elimination week, because Ray Lewis quit the show due to an injury. He apparently tore some tendons in his foot after an old football injury and cannot pirouette to save his life.

Billie Eilish said she's glad she got famous at a young age, so nobody could dig up dirt on her from before she blew up. It's a really good attitude because you always hear from child stars who regret getting famous so young. We're interested to see what Billie will be like as she gets a little bit older and continues to evolve.

Netflix announced that Stranger Things is coming back for Season Four. Not surprising, but still great news!

Video of Stranger Things 4 | Official Announcement

The Jonas Brothers jazzed up their song "Sucker" on a very cool Tiny Desk performance for NPR. Check it out: