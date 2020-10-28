Interview: Mayor Luke Bronin on how to vote if your health changes last minute

Don't let a new diagnosis keep you from exercising your right to vote

October 28, 2020
Christine Lee
Nobody plans on getting cancer just days before the election. I certainly didn’t.

Cancer sucks, but not voting also sucks.

Have no fear, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin breaks down all the ways you can vote even if your health has changed and you cannot show up at the polls come November 3rd.

You can check out the full interview with Christine and Salt below, where the mayor also helps you celebrate safely this holiday season. 

 

 

