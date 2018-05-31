Count The Cameos In Maroon 5's New Video
Plenty of their favorite girls show up in the clip
Maroon 5 have released their video for 'Girls Like You' and good luck trying to keep up with all the cameos!
If you need some help here's a rundown of all the amazing women helping the boys and special guest Cardi B debut the new track:
Camila Cabello
2 Dope Queens
Phoebe Robinson
Jessica Williams
Aly Raisman
Sarah Silverman
Gal Gadot
Lily Singh
Millie Bobby Brown
Ellen
Cardi B
Jennifer Lopez
Mary J Blige
Danica Patrick
Elizabeth Banks
Rita Ora
Tiffany Haddish
Ashley Graham
Behati
Beanie Feldstein
Alex Morgan
Angy Rivera
Franchesca Ramsey
Amani Al-Khatahtbeh
Rep. Ilhan Omar
Jackie Fielder
Chloe Kim