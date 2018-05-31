Count The Cameos In Maroon 5's New Video

Maroon 5 have released their video for 'Girls Like You' and good luck trying to keep up with all the cameos!

Video of Maroon 5 - Girls Like You ft. Cardi B

If you need some help here's a rundown of all the amazing women helping the boys and special guest Cardi B debut the new track:

Camila Cabello

2 Dope Queens

Phoebe Robinson

Jessica Williams

Aly Raisman

Sarah Silverman

Gal Gadot

Lily Singh

Millie Bobby Brown

Ellen

Cardi B

Jennifer Lopez

Mary J Blige

Danica Patrick

Elizabeth Banks

Rita Ora

Tiffany Haddish

Ashley Graham

Behati

Beanie Feldstein

Alex Morgan

Angy Rivera

Franchesca Ramsey

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh

Rep. Ilhan Omar

Jackie Fielder

Chloe Kim