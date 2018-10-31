Can't Beat Christine: Alyssa from Vernon

Alyssa from Vernon joined the show this morning with our special Halloween edition of Can't Beat Christine! Listen and play along with Alyssa in this morning's "Can't Beat Christine"

In the movie “Frankenstein” what was the name of the monster?

Monster didn’t have a name. Frankenstein was the name of the scientist

In the 1960’s there were 2 TV shows about creepy families living in creepy houses. Name one of the families.

The Munsters/ Adams Family

Singer and songwriter Bobby Boris Pickett recorded the “go to” song for Halloween. What was it?

The Monster Mash

Assign these horror movie characters to the right films:

Jason Vorhees: Friday the 13th

Michael Myers: Halloween

In what movie does the character Jack Skellington appear?

The Nightmare Before Xmas