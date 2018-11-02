Can't Beat Christine: Becky from Avon

Becky from Avon joined the show this morning to attempt to beat Christine, but see how she does in our pop culture game we call "Can't Beat Christine"

Though Alex Trebek recently hinted that he was going to leave Jeopardy! After his contract expired in 2020 , he has apparently signed a new deal through 2022. What is the last round of Jeopardy called that features only a single clue?

Final Jeopardy

Rob Schneider just turned 55. He played a character in a couple movies who was a male gigolo. What was that character’s name?

Deuce Bigalo (male gigalo)

Jonah Hill and Liev Schreiber will each host an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live this month. What Showtime show has Schreiber starred in since 2013?

Ray Donovan

Rebel Wilson from Pitch Perfect said she would be interested in being on The Bachelor for a price. She is a member of which singing group in the Pitch Perfect series?

The Bellas

It’s finally been revealed how Ariana Grande hurt her hand back in August when she was on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. It happened while she was filming in a haunted escape room with him. Corden’s show comes after which other late night show?

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert