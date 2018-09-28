The Lighter Side: How Often We Sugarcoat Our Emotions

How often do we sugarcoat our emotions? Why is your man hiding in the bathroom? And a Halloween display gone wrong! More in today's Lighter Side!

According to a study, we sugarcoat our emotions 11 times a week. We don't really say what's on our minds, and when we do, we aren't completely honest. The most common times we do it include when someone asks for an opinion on their cooking or their outfit.

According to a new survey, the average man spends an average of 7 hours per year hiding in the bathroom. The main reasons are for quiet time, to get away from their partner nagging them, get away from their kids, avoid their chores, and to use their phone privately.

People are starting to put up their Halloween decorations... like a woman in North Dakota. She wrote "help me" in fake blood with a bloody hand print on the window. Problem was, there were no other decorations like ghosts or pumpkins, plus it's still September, so that freaked someone out... and they called the cops.



A guy in Nashville was pulled over for speeding. Cops told him to get out the car, he wouldn't, because he had 5 counterfeit $100 bills jammed between his butt cheeks. Eww.

The Lighter Side is presented by Farmington Bank.