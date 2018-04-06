Can't Beat Christine - 4-6-18

Linda from Trumbull is stepping up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Ten years ago in 2008, Beyonce married Jay-Z at his apartment in New York City. Yes or no - was Bey still a member of Destiny's Child at that point?

No

The Masters is cracking down on drunk hecklers at the golf tournament so they're alerting security to phrases that will get people immediately booted from the event. One of them is the current Bud Light catchphrase... what is it?

Dilly Dilly



Cardi B will join Jimmy Fallon as The Tonight Show's first ever co-host next week! Cardi B will be opening for what superstar she recently collaborated with to start the final leg of his tour in September?

Bruno Mars

According to an online poll, 76% of us prefer Coke or Pepsi?

Coke

Actor Zach Braff is 43 today. Name the television series where he played Dr. John 'J.D.' Dorian.

Scrubs

