Can't Beat Christine: Amber from Vernon

Amber from Vernon joined the show this morning and she was the sweetest thing! Not sure if Amber's sweetness helped her in our pop culture trivia! Listen and play along to "Can't Beat Christine"

In 2006, Wesley Snipes was indicated on eight counts of tax fraud. In what series of films did Snipes play a half-vampire that could walk in the sunlight who hunted other vamps?

Blade

We just celebrated National Pasta Day. What company makes the brand “Spaghettios”?

Campbells

Cops found a stolen can and distributed it’s contents to the homeless. What was in the van?

Donuts

Jon Favreau is 52. Is he an actor, a chef, or does he work in the Canadian government?

An Actor

Burger King has a new green Halloween sandwich that is supposed to increase your chances of what?

Having Nightmares