Can't Beat Christine: Amy from Manchester

Amy from Manchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Mariah Carey is 48 today. Who was the record executive she used to be married to?

TOMMY MATOLA

Michael Jackson did it, but who’s the latest celebrity who now sleeps in a Hyperbaric therapy tube?

JUSTIN BIEBER

When Rosie O’Donnell was on “The View” who did she have a crush on?

ELISABETH HASSELBECK

To research for her role in “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts hung out with whom?

HOOKERS

What rapper recently confronted a kid in a confederate hat and wound up in handcuffs?

TONE LOC