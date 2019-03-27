Can't Beat Christine: Amy from Manchester

Craig & Company
Can't Beat Christine

Amy from Manchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

 

 

Mariah Carey is 48 today. Who was the record executive she used to be married to?

TOMMY MATOLA

 

Michael Jackson did it, but who’s the latest celebrity who now sleeps in a Hyperbaric therapy tube?

JUSTIN BIEBER

 

When Rosie O’Donnell was on “The View” who did she have a crush on?

ELISABETH HASSELBECK

 

To research for her role in “Pretty Woman”, Julia Roberts hung out with whom?

HOOKERS

 

What rapper recently confronted a kid in a confederate hat and wound up in handcuffs?

TONE LOC

