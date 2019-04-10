Cant Beat Christine: Angie from Moodus

Angie from Moodus joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

A guy placed a $100 bet and won $26,000 when he was what?

BLACKOUT DRUNK

He hadn’t missed his first night of work in 17 years, but he did the other night because he was sick. Who was it?

RYAN SEACREST

Mandy Moore is 35 today. What is her character’s name on ‘This is Us’?

REBECCA PEARSON

According to a new poll, 28% of Americans are currently in a what?

SEXUAL DRY SPELL

Yesterday, we announced that out producer Steph was leaving the show. What city did we say she was going to?

LAS VEGAS