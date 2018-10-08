Can't Beat Christine: Bre from Burlington

Bre from Burlington joined the show to try and beat Christine, but it's hard to beat such a trivia buff with the pop culture questions like our Christine Lee! Listen and play along to see if Bre "Can't Beat Christine"

Taylor Swift will open the AMA's with a performance October 9th. What does AMA stand for?

American Music Awards

Cinemablend claims another 21 Jump Street movie is in the works. Sony is looking for two female comedians to play undercover female officers at a high school. Who played the two undercover cops in the last two movies?

Channing Tatum & Jonah Hill

Trix will soon be bringing back its beloved fruit cereal shaped from the 90s. Who is the mascot for Trix cereal?

The Trix Rabbit

"Venom" is number one at the box office this morning. Who plays Venom in the film?

Tom Hardy

Sigfried and Roy star Roy Horn turns 74 today. His career came to an end when he was attacked by what on stage?

One of his tigers