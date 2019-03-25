Can't Beat Christine: Breanna from Burlington

Breanna from Burlington joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

There’s a new hot sauce on the market that mimics a venomous bite from what?

SPIDER. “VENOM CHILI SAUCE”

2000 people were asked to name their favorite smell. Name one of the top 3 smells.

FRESH CUT GRASS, COFFEE, AND BACON

The average American can make $723 by selling what?

THEIR JUNK AROUND THE HOUSE

William Shatner just turned 87. In what TV series did he play the character Denny Crane?

BOSTON LEGAL

What celebrity gave birth to a baby girl last week and named her “Birdie Mae”?

JESSICA SIMPSON