Can't Beat Christine: Brenda from Hamden

Brenda from Hamden joined the Craig and Company crew this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Chelsea Handler has written a memoir entitled, “Life will be the death of me” What was her late night talk show on E! called?

CHELSEA LATELY

The Grammys are Sunday. Who is hosting?

ALICIA KEYS

Ashton Kutcher just turned 41. What was the name of his old prank show on MTV?

PUNK’D

The Simpsons have been renewed for seasons 31 and 32 on Fox, it will pass 700 episodes. What is the name of the Principal of the school Bart and Lisa attend?

PRINCIPAL SKINNER

ABC iss close to renewing “The Connors” for a second season. The show averaged just under 10 million viewers last year. What did Roseanna Barr blame her twitter outburst that got her fired on?

AMBIEN