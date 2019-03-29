Can't Beat Christine: Cathy from Colchester

March 29, 2019
Craig & Company
Can't Beat Christine

Cathy from Colchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine. Today's game is a baseball season edition in honor of MLB Opening Day. You have to match the city/state with the MLB team. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

 

 

The Miami
MARLINS

 

The Milwaukee
BREWERS

 

The Arizona
DIAMONDBACKS

 

The Kansas City
ROYALS

 

The Seattle
MARINERS

 

Bonus Question:
In the Oakland A’s, what does the “A” stand for?
ATHLETICS

 

