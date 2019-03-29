Can't Beat Christine: Cathy from Colchester

Cathy from Colchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine. Today's game is a baseball season edition in honor of MLB Opening Day. You have to match the city/state with the MLB team. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

The Miami

MARLINS

The Milwaukee

BREWERS

The Arizona

DIAMONDBACKS

The Kansas City

ROYALS

The Seattle

MARINERS

Bonus Question:

In the Oakland A’s, what does the “A” stand for?

ATHLETICS