Can't Beat Christine: Cathy from Colchester
March 29, 2019
Cathy from Colchester joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine. Today's game is a baseball season edition in honor of MLB Opening Day. You have to match the city/state with the MLB team. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"
The Miami
MARLINS
The Milwaukee
BREWERS
The Arizona
DIAMONDBACKS
The Kansas City
ROYALS
The Seattle
MARINERS
Bonus Question:
In the Oakland A’s, what does the “A” stand for?
ATHLETICS