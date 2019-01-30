Can't Beat Christine: Cathy from Hebron

Cathy from Hebron joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our pop culture queen.. Christine Lee! Does she beat her? Listen and play along to find out if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Just in time for the Superbowl, what company created a human feedbag that lets you strap your snack to your body?

REYNOLDS WRAP

Rock singer Phil Collins is 67 today. He was also a drummer for what group?

GENESIS

Apple wants to start a kind of Netflix to stream what?

VIDEO GAMES

There’s a company estimates you could play $200 and $500 for a cup of coffee cause they’re sending their beans to be roasted where?

IN SPACE

What group’s new album “DNA” is poised to be their first number one album in 18 years?

THE BACKSTREET BOYS