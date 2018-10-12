Can't Beat Christine Christa from Glastonbury

Christa from Glastonbury has been listening to Can't Beat Christine for so long that she was determined to get through and play against her! Question is how does she do? Find out by listening to Can't Beat Christine!

Goosebumps 2 comes to theatres this weekend. It’s based on the Goosebumps book series written by who?

RL Stine

Selena Gomez has allegedly been hospitalized for an emotional breakdown. Aside from singing, she also does some acting and voice work. Her voice stars opposite Adam Sandler as his daughter Mavis in what animated film series?

Hotel Transylvania

Skittles is coming out with a new line of candy called Zombie Skittles. Flavors include Petrifying Citrus Punch, Mummified Melon, Boogeyman Blackberry and more. What is Skittles tagline?

Taste the Rainbow

Melissa McCarthy recently celebrated her 13th wedding anniversary. She gave her husband a senior citizen’s phone with huge buttons. He gave her two rings that said I LOVE YOU. Which CBS sitcom was she on from 2010 – 2016?

Mike and Molly

Hugh Jackman is 50. In what movie did he play the character P.T. Barnum?

The Greatest Showman