Can't Beat Christine: Christyne from Granby

It's the battle of Christines!! Christyne from Granby joined the show this morning in attempt to beat our Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. See how well she does by listening and playing along to "Can't Beat Christine"

Jerry Seinfeld has been accused of auctioning off a bogus ’58 Porsche for $1.54 M. What is the name of Jerry’s Netflix show that features vintage cars and a new guest being interviewed every week?

COMEDIAN IN CARS GETTING COFFEE

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are set to perform ‘Shallow’ for the 91st Academy Awards. Who was supposed to host the Oscars this year but stepped down amid controversy?

KEVIN HART

Rami Malek says director Bryan Singer was “not pleasant” on the Bohemian Rhapsody set. What’s the name of the TV show where Rami play’s a character named Elliot Anderson?

MR. ROBOT

Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale were seen leaving a comedy club together on Friday night. What country is Kate Beckinsale from?

ENGLAND

Ronald Reagan was born today in 1911. At the time of his death, what was his wife’s name?

NANCY