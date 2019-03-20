Cant Beat Christine: Corey from Union

Corey from Union joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop-culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

One in five Americans will gamble on WHAT this year?

MARCH MADNESS

What social media site has lost every song that’s been uploaded to it between 2003 and 2015?

MYSPACE

According to ranker.com, who has the all time sexiest man alive cover from People magazine?

RYAN REYNOLDS

A recent survey online polled over 7,000 people asked them to name the best chain restaurants in America. Who came in #1?

CHICK-FIL-A

Spike Lee is 61. What was his last feature film?

BLACK KLANSMEN